May 13 Suncor Energy said on Friday that
the recent restart of a cogeneration plant at its Firebag site
is "part of preparing to get our operations back online," a
company spokeswoman said in an email.
Several Suncor Energy Inc locations have been idled, with
production shut in, after the devastating wildfire that knocked
out more than a million barrels of daily production in the oil
sands.
Suncor's Firebag location is north of Fort McMurray, the
location of the fire. Reuters reported on Friday that Firebag
had restarted its plant.
