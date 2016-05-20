CALGARY May 20 Firefighters battling a massive
blaze in Canada's energy heartland could see a second day of
rainfall and winds on Friday, expected to beat flames back from
key oil sands facilities, as a producer announced a restart in
operations.
The wildfire in northern Alberta has charred some 505,000
hectares (1,950 square miles) of land, more than six times the
size of New York City, since it hit Fort McMurray in early May.
It has forced widespread evacuations and triggered a
prolonged energy shutdown that has cut Canadian oil output by a
million barrels a day.
The fire's footprint now exceeds the total area burned
during Alberta's entire 2015 fire season, and flames spread by
Thursday into the neighboring province of Saskatchewan.
Even so, cooler weather and rain across the province have
worked in firefighters' favor, and a shift in winds over the
previous two days has pushed flames away from communities and
oil sands facilities in the Fort McMurray area.
Mother Nature was expected to bring similar conditions again
on Friday, said wildfire information officer Travis Fairweather.
"We've been seeing a lot of rain across the province, but
Fort McMurray and Lac La Biche are remaining a little bit drier
than all the other zones," Fairweather said on Thursday.
Alberta's GDP is expected to take a hit as a result of the
fire, the government said this week. It comes on the back of a
two-year slump in global crude prices.
On Thursday, credit agency S&P cut the province's debt
rating to AA from AA+, citing a weak budgetary performance and
high debt.
Canadian crude prices rose on Thursday after trading sources
said Syncrude told customers to expect no further crude
shipments for May.
In a more encouraging sign, Imperial Oil said it
had restarted limited operations at its Kearl site, which had
been unaffected by the fires.
Some of the 90,000 evacuees who fled as the massive blaze
breached Fort McMurray may be allowed to return as soon as June
1, if air quality improves and other safety conditions are met.
The fire destroyed a 665-room lodge for oil sands workers on
Tuesday, but officials said there was no further threat to
facilities. Even so, a mandatory evacuation order remains in
place at 19 work camps north of Fort McMurray.
Among those eager to return was Abdurrahmann Murad, a
38-year-old religious leader, who said the rain had brought some
relief to the community.
"The rain has been falling, and we pray to God (the fire)
doesn't come back toward the city," Murad said by telephone.
