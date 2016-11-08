TOKYO Nov 8 Japan Petroleum Exploration (Japex)
said on Tuesday it plans to delay the launch of its
Hangingstone oil sands expansion project in Alberta, Canada, by
a few months to mid-2017, a move that also pushes up costs by
C$250 million ($187 million).
The oil and gas developer said investment by a subsidiary in
the expansion project is set to rise to C$1.5 billion from
C$1.25 billion.
Japex aims to produce 20,000 barrels per day of bitumen from
the project, where a subsidiary owns a 75 percent stake, while
Nexen Inc holds the rest.
The company also said on Tuesday it will keep the
Hangingstone oil sands concession known as 3.75 section closed,
after shutting down production in May due to low prices, even
after devastating fires in the area were brought under control.
($1 = 1.3364 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)