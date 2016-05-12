NEW YORK May 12 CNOOC's Nexen is said to have issued a force majeure for 100 percent of its May production for Long Lake Heavy crude, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The company was said to also be passing on a cut of 68 percent of sales of Western Canadian Select and Access Western Blend crude to customers, the sources said.

Nexen was expected to issue a formal force majeure letter shortly, they added.

A Nexen spokeswoman could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston and Catherine Ngai in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)