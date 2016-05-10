Oil sands companies around the Canadian energy centre of Fort McMurray began to restart their operations on Tuesday after an out-of-control wildfire forced a week-long shutdown, taking nearly half of their capacity or 1.07 million barrels per day (bpd) out of production.

The fire continued to grow on Tuesday, but it has moved far enough away from the oil sands' sites to allow companies to begin resuming production.

About half of the nation's oil sands capacity remained shut, according to Reuters calculations. Energy firms kept facilities closed as a precaution, forcing at least three major oil companies to warn they will not be able to meet all contracts for Canadian crude.

Suncor officials said some oil sands facilities will restart in 24 to 48 hours, but others will take at least a week. Enbridge Inc said it was inspecting sites for a restart of its pipeline.

