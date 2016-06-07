(Adds Imperial, ConocoPhillips and Suncor updates)
CALGARY, Alberta, June 7 Oil companies are restarting operations in the region around Fort
McMurray, Alberta, following a huge wildfire last month that forced many sites to evacuate as a precaution.
At its height, the shutdown at major oil sites cut daily production by more than 1 million barrels,
officials said.
At least 400,000 barrels per day production is still offline although in reality that number is likely
far higher as many producers are still in the process of ramping back up to normal rates. In addition,
Suncor Energy's base plant and the Syncrude project still need to finish maintenance turnarounds
interrupted by the fire.
In the last few days Imperial Oil Ltd said it has returned to normal operations at its Kearl
mine, ConocoPhillips restarted production at its Surmont project and Suncor said its operations
would return to normal rates by the end of June.
The following is a list of what oil producers and pipeline companies have said about nearby operations:
Operator Asset Status Size of cut Total capacity Date Link to
story
Athabasca Oil Hangingstone Resumed 12,000 bpd 12,000 bpd by Q4 24-May
Corp project operations 2016
Suncor Energy Base plant mine Operations 350,000 bpd 350,000 bpd at 06-June
Inc and upgrader, restarted, at base base plant. Was
MacKay River and return to normal plant. Other operating at
Firebag thermal production sites reduced rate
oil sands expected by unspecified before closure
end-June because of
maintenance
Connacher Oil Great Divide Output cut 6,000 bpd 14,000 bpd in Q4 5-May
and Gas Ltd 2015
Syncrude, Aurora bitumen Expects to 315,000 bpd 315,000 bpd. Was 6-June
majority-owned mine, Mildred return to full operating at
by Suncor Lake upgrader production by reduced rate
mid-July before fire
because of
maintenance
ConocoPhillips Surmount Re-started 30,000 bpd 30,000 bpd 07-June
production, will
gradually ramp
up to pre-fire
capacity
Shell Muskeg River and Restarted at 255,000 bpd 255,000 bpd 17-May
Jackpine unspecified
reduced rate
Statoil Leismer facility Now producing 20,000 bpd 20,000 bpd 01-June
20,000 bpd
Imperial Oil Kearl operation Back to normal Unspecified 196,000 bpd in Q1 03-June
production 2016
Husky Energy Sunrise Restarting 30,000 bpd 30,000 bpd 01-June
production
Nexen Long Lake Work camps 50,000 bpd 50,000 bpd. Was 24-May
reopening operating at
reduced rate
before closure
because of an
explosion on site
in January
Canadian Horizon Operations Unspecified 17-May
Natural stable
Resources Ltd
(Reporting by Barani Krishnan in New York, Ethan Lou, Euan Rocha and Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto, Nia
Williams and Eric M. Johnson in Calgary; Compiled by David Gaffen and Josephine Mason; Editing by Chris
Reese and James Dalgleish)