(Updates top with producers returning to normal operations) CALGARY, Alberta, July 7 Oil sands operations that were shuttered after two separate wildfires in northern Alberta in May and June have mostly returned to normal rates, with the remaining few expected to ramp up in coming weeks. At its height, the Fort McMurray wildfire cut daily production by more than 1 million barrels. In June, Suncor Energy said that its base plant U1 upgrading complex had returned to pre-wildfire production rates, while its U2 upgrading complex and Firebag facilities should return to normal by the third week of June. Suncor's MacKay River thermal plant and Syncrude facility are expected to operate by pre-wildfire rates by mid-July. Most other operations are now back to normal. The following is a list of what oil producers have said about operations impacted by wildfires: Wabasca region: Operator Asset Status Size of cut Total capacity Date Link to story Cenovus Energy Pelican Lake Returned to 23,000 bpd 23,000 bpd 13-June thermal project normal production Canadian Pelican Lake Returned to 800 bpd 47,600 bpd 09-June Natural normal Resources Ltd operations Fort McMurray region: Operator Asset Status Size of cut Total capacity Date Link to story Athabasca Oil Hangingstone Resumed 12,000 bpd 12,000 bpd by Q4 24-May Corp project operations 2016 Suncor Energy Base plant mine Operations 350,000 bpd 350,000 bpd at 06-June Inc and upgrader and restarted, at base base plant. Was Firebag thermal return to normal plant. Other operating at oil sands production sites reduced rate expected by unspecified before closure end-June. because of maintenance Suncor Energy Mackay River Expected to 38,000 bpd 38,000 bpd 22-June thermal project return to normal operations by mid-July Connacher Oil Great Divide Output cut, 6,000 bpd 14,000 bpd in Q4 17-May and Gas Ltd company has 2015 filed for creditor protection Syncrude, Aurora bitumen Expects to 315,000 bpd 315,000 bpd. Was 6-June majority-owned mine, Mildred return to full operating at by Suncor Lake upgrader production by reduced rate mid-July before fire because of maintenance ConocoPhillips Surmont Production back 30,000 bpd 60,000 bpd 27-June to normal net to Conoco, 30,000 bpd net to Total SA Shell Muskeg River and Back to normal 255,000 bpd 255,000 bpd 03-June Jackpine rates Statoil Leismer facility Back to normal 20,000 bpd 20,000 bpd 01-June production Imperial Oil Kearl operation Back to normal Unspecified 196,000 bpd in Q1 03-June production 2016 Husky Energy Sunrise Back to normal 30,000 bpd 30,000 bpd 01-June production Nexen Long Lake Work camps 50,000 bpd 50,000 bpd. Was 24-May reopening operating at reduced rate before closure because of an explosion on site in January Canadian Horizon Operations Unspecified 17-May Natural stable Resources Ltd