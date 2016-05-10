(Adds Shell restart and Imperial Oil Kearl shutdown in table)
May 9 Oil producers and refiners braced on Monday for a prolonged shutdown and
possible supply constraints from Canada's vast oil sands region as nearly 1.07 million barrels per day
(bpd) of capacity remained offline with a destructive wildfire continuing into a second week.
Cooler and possibly wetter weather was set to help firefighters battling the massive blaze as
Canadian officials got their first glimpse of the oil sands boomtown of Fort McMurray since the blaze
erupted and saw a "heartbreaking" number of destroyed homes but a largely intact downtown business
area.
About half of the nation's oil sands capacity remained shut, according to Reuters calculations, as
energy firms kept facilities closed as a precaution, forcing at least three major oil companies to
warn they will not be able to meet all contracts for Canadian crude.
Syncrude Canada Ltd will cut forecast May crude production volumes by some 35 percent, three
trading sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Following is a list of what oil producers and pipeline companies have said about nearby
operations:
Operator Asset Status Size of cut Total capacity Date Link to
story
Athabasca Oil Hangingstone Shut 12,000 bpd 12,000 bpd by Q4 5-May
Corp project 2016
Suncor Energy Main mining site Shut 350,000 bpd 350,000 bpd. Was 7-May
Inc and MacKay River operating at
and Firebag reduced rate
thermal oil before closure.
sands
Connacher Oil Great Divide Output cut 6,000 bpd 14,000 bpd in Q4 5-May
and Gas Ltd 2015
Syncrude Aurora bitumen Shut 315,000 bpd 315,000 bpd 6-May
mine
Other operations
at minimal levels
ConocoPhillips Surmount Shut 30,000 bpd 30,000 bpd 5-May
Shell Muskeg River and Restarted 255,000 bpd 255,000 bpd 9-May
Jackpine at
unspecified
reduced
rate
Statoil Leismer facility Shut 20,000 20,000 8-May
Imperial Oil Kearl operation Controlled Unspecified 12,000 bpd in Q4 9-May
shutdown 2016
Husky Energy Sunrise Shut 30,000 30,000 8-May
Nexen Long Lake Shut 50,000 50,000 bpd. Was 4-May
operating at
reduced rate
before closure
Canadian Horizon Output cut Unspecified 5-May
Natural
Resources Ltd
PIPELINES
Enbridge Inc Cheecham Shut 4-May
terminal and
pipelines
Inter Pipeline Corridor Ready to be reopened when 5-May
Ltd pipeline Shell's resumes
Polaris diluent Reopened after one-day 5-May
pipeline shutdown
Keyera Corp South Cheecham Shut 5-May
rail and truck
terminal
(Reporting by Barani Krishnan in New York, Ethan Lou, Euan Rocha and Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto and
Nia Williams in Calgary; Compiled by David Gaffen and Josephine Mason in New York; Editing by Matthew
Lewis and Christian Schmollinger)