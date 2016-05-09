* More than 1 mln bpd in Canadian oil supply offline
* Statoil, Husky latest firms that shut plants as precaution
* CNOOC facility suffers damage, first for energy in fire
* Some see crude prices at $50, market likely to overreact
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, May 9 Oil producers and refiners
braced on Monday for further supply constraints from the
wildfires that have shut one half of Canada's vast oil sands
capacity and forced BP and other big oil firms to warn they
would not be able to deliver on some contracts.
While Sunday's cooler weather, light rain and favorable
winds helped control the advance of the blaze that razed
neighborhoods in Alberta's oil sands boomtown, Fort McMurray,
regional energy firms continued to shut facilities as a
precaution, sending futures prices up 2 percent in early
trading.
Statoil and Husky were the latest to do
so, after cutting output earlier at their regional facilities.
They are among 11 production firms and three pipeline operators
that have curbed activities after the week-long inferno forced
more than 1 million barrels in capacity offline.
Fire also caused minor damage on Sunday at the yard of CNOOC
unit Nexen's facility in Long Lake, Alberta, officials
said. It was the first reported damage to an energy industry
asset since the crisis began.
Oil prices rose 2 percent in Asian trade, with Brent
rising above $46 a barrel and U.S. crude hovering at over
$45. The market has risen about 75 percent since hitting 12-year
lows of around $27 or lower in the first quarter, supported by
falling U.S. production, unexpected supply constraints in Libya
and the Americas - among others - and a weaker dollar.
"I'm not sure if we'll get back to $80 a barrel, but $50 and
above looks likely," said Carl Larry, director of business
development for oil and gas at Frost & Sullivan.
Last week, Canadian crude futures rallied to their highest
in months from production cuts.
"It is likely that the market will overreact," said Jim
Williams, analyst at WTRG Economics in London, Arkansas. "My
worry is if the upgrader facilities that push out the bulk of
the heavy Canadian crude to the U.S. get damaged. Then you have
a big problem."
On Friday, BP Plc, which produces oil in Canada via a
partnership with Husky, along with Suncor Energy, the
largest Canadian oil producer, and U.S. refiner Phillips 66
issued warnings of "force majeure" events.
A force majeure event is an unforeseen event that prevents a
party from fulfilling a contract.
In that case, the notices were for inability to deliver on
some contracts for Canadian crude.
The United States imports about 3.5 million barrels a day of
Canadian crude, which is particularly important for refiners in
the U.S. Midwest ranging from Ohio to the Dakotas.
World oil supply remains in a glut, with an estimated
oversupply of around 1.5 million bpd.
Record U.S. inventories and plentiful supplies in storage in
Western Canada will also offset some of the loss from the blaze.
But prolonged outages in the oils sands, which has the world's
third-largest crude reserves, could roil producers and traders'
contracts and order books.
According to Genscape, which monitors key crude storage
terminals in Western Canada, including the critical locations at
Edmonton and Hardisty, total inventories were 26.5 million
barrels at the end of April, equivalent to less than a month of
output currently offline.
"We are going to see this impacting flows, not necessarily
right away but over the next few weeks," said Matt Smith, who
tracks crude cargoes for New York-based Clipper Data. "An outage
of this volume is going to have a supportive influence on the
market."
(Additional reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto; Editing by
Peter Cooney)