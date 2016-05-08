(Adds rise in generation capacity to 23 pct from 18 pct previously)
May 8 Cogeneration power plants in the fire-ravaged Canadian oil town of Fort McMurray,
Alberta, were operating at about 23 percent of capacity by Sunday afternoon, up from around 18 percent
earlier in the day, as demand for power rose in the region even as a wildfire forced oil sands
producers there to shut their operations.
Cogeneration plants produce electricity and steam. The electricity powers oil sands operations,
with any surplus energy sold to the local grid, while the steam is used to cook the oil sands to
produce crude.
There are about 3,200 MW of power cogeneration capacity serving the oil sands industry in the
province of Alberta, about two-thirds of which is located in the Fort McMurray area.
Of the roughly 2,400 MW of cogeneration capacity in the fire-ravaged area, about 650 MW was
operating on Friday afternoon, while less than 400 MW was operating on Sunday morning, according to
data from the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO), the operator of the province's power grid.
By 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT), nearly 560 MW was being generated, AESO spokeswoman Angela Anderson told
Reuters.
"I don't think it's a case of the plants that were offline coming back, but rather a rise in
generation demand seen by those still operating," Anderson said. "Mind you, the numbers can change by
the minute, although the capacity we have now is definitely much lower than what it should be."
Before the fire reached Fort McMurray, the cogeneration units in the area were producing about
1,300 MW of power, according to local media reports.
Following is a list of some of the cogeneration facilities in Alberta and their operating status on
Friday and Sunday from the AESO:
Plant Capacity Production Production Location Owner/Operator
Apr 8 at Apr 6 at
1600 EDT 1430 EDT
MW MW MW
ATCO Scotford Upgrader 195 115 117 Fort Saskatchewan ATCO
Base Plant 50 4 6 Fort McMurray area Suncor
CNRL Horizon 103 93 95 Fort McMurray area Horizon Oil Sands
Firebag 473 0 53 Fort McMurray area Suncor
Foster Creek 98 72 70 Bonnyville Syncrude
Kearl 84 0 28 Fort McMurray area Imperial Oil/Exxon Mobil
Lindbergh 16 14 14 Lindbergh Pengrowth Energy
MEG1 Christina Lake 202 153 158 Christiana Lake MEG Energy
MacKay River 197 1 1 Fort McMurray area Suncor
Mahkeses 180 154 157 Cold Lake Imperial Oil
Muskeg River 202 140 110 Fort McMurray area ATCO/SaskPower
Nabiye 195 157 160 Cold Lake Imperial Oil
Nexen Inc #2 220 0 0 Fort McMurray area OPTI/Nexen
Poplar Creek 376 152 156 Fort McMurray area TransAlta
Primrose #1 100 79 80 Bonnyville ATCO/Canadian Natural
Resources
Syncrude #1 510 0 207 Fort McMurray area Syncrude
Total 3,201 1,126 1,412
(Reporting by Barani Krishnan and Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Digby Lidstone and Peter
Cooney)