By Catherine Ngai
NEW YORK, May 19 Canadian crude prices rose on
Thursday after a major producer extended its force majeure for
May deliveries, warning customers that they should expect no
further shipments for the month.
The Syncrude project in northern Alberta extended its force
majeure on Thursday, trading sources said, as a raging wildfire
in Alberta has reduced output capacity from the vast oil sands
by more than 1 million barrels per day.
Despite the extended outage, Alberta officials said on
Thursday, the oil sands facilities should face no further threat
and that workers were expected to return to Fort McMurray on
Friday to resume restoration work.
Overall, trading in Canada crude was fairly robust despite
the second half of the month being generally inactive. Traders
said they were still concerned about when production from
certain facilities would come back online.
Syncrude for June delivery traded last at $3.20
a barrel over the U.S. West Texas Intermediate benchmark,
according to Shorcan Energy brokers, after settling at a $2.50
premium on Wednesday.
Syncrude for July traded at $3.25 a barrel over
WTI, compared with $3.00 a barrel the day prior.
Western Canadian Select for July last traded at
$12.00 a barrel discount to U.S. crude futures, with trades as
strong as $11.90 a barrel discount in the day. It settled at
$12.10 a barrel below U.S. crude futures on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)