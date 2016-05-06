CALGARY, Alberta May 6 The Syncrude oil sands project has completely shut down extraction at its Aurora bitumen mine and is operating other facilities at minimum levels, the result of the Fort McMurray wildfire, Chief Executive Mark Ward said on Friday.

Syncrude in northern Alberta, majority-owned by Suncor Energy, is a mining and upgrading project that produced 315,000 barrels per day in the first quarter. It was on turnaround before the fire broke out, meaning production volumes were already reduced. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)