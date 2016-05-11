BRIEF-China Zenix Auto International Q1 revenue growth of 28 pct
* China Zenix Auto International Limited reports 28 pct revenue growth in 2017 first quarter
CALGARY, Alberta May 11 Enbridge Inc restarted its 550,000 barrel per day Line 18 pipeline on Wednesday after it was shut down as a precaution because of a wildfire in the Fort McMurray area in northern Alberta last week, the company said in a statement.
Line 18 carries crude from Enbridge's Cheecham terminal 380 kilometers (236 miles) south to the regional crude trading hub of Edmonton. Enbridge also said crews were on site at its facilities in the Fort McMurray region and confirmed its terminals were not damaged by the wildfire. (Reporting by Nia Williams, editing by G Crosse)
* Soligenix announces publication of its phase 2 long-term follow-up results of SGX942 for the treatment of oral mucositis in head and neck cancer patients