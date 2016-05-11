CALGARY, Alberta May 11 Enbridge Inc restarted its 550,000 barrel per day Line 18 pipeline on Wednesday after it was shut down as a precaution because of a wildfire in the Fort McMurray area in northern Alberta last week, the company said in a statement.

Line 18 carries crude from Enbridge's Cheecham terminal 380 kilometers (236 miles) south to the regional crude trading hub of Edmonton. Enbridge also said crews were on site at its facilities in the Fort McMurray region and confirmed its terminals were not damaged by the wildfire. (Reporting by Nia Williams, editing by G Crosse)