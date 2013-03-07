Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
March 7 Air Canada, the country's biggest airline, said passenger levels for February rose slightly from a year earlier.
The airline said its system load factor, or the percentage of available seats filled with paying customers, rose 3 percentage points to 79.8 percent.
Traffic decreased 0.7 percent, while capacity, measured in available seat miles, fell 4.4 percent from February 2012, a leap year.
Air Canada shares closed at C$2.64 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.