March 7 Air Canada, the country's biggest airline, said passenger levels for February rose slightly from a year earlier.

The airline said its system load factor, or the percentage of available seats filled with paying customers, rose 3 percentage points to 79.8 percent.

Traffic decreased 0.7 percent, while capacity, measured in available seat miles, fell 4.4 percent from February 2012, a leap year.

Air Canada shares closed at C$2.64 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.