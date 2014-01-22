NEW YORK Jan 22 Grupo Bimbo, one of
the world's largest bread makers, has emerged as the leading
candidate to acquire Canada Bread Co Ltd from majority
owner Maple Leaf Foods Inc, according to people
familiar with the matter.
Other parties involved in the auction of the roughly C$1.8
billion ($1.64 billion) bakery company - including private
equity firms KKR & Co LP and Bain Capital LLC, as well
as U.S.-based Flowers Foods Inc - are no longer actively
pursuing a deal, the sources said.
A purchase of Canada Bread, one of two dominant bakery
companies in the country, would build on Bimbo's large U.S.
acquisitions in recent years and strengthen the Mexican
company's position as the top bread maker in North America.
Bimbo has expanded its U.S. footprint in recent years,
acquiring Sara Lee Corp's North American bakery business for
$959 million in 2010 and buying Hostess Brands Inc's Beefsteak
bread brand last year.
Discussions with Bimbo are continuing and there is no
guarantee that the two sides will reach a deal, the sources
cautioned. It's possible other buyers will still step up, they
added.
The sources asked not to be identified because details of
the auction are confidential. Maple Leaf, Canada Bread, KKR and
Grupo Bimbo declined to comment, while Bain did not respond to a
request for comment.
Canadian food processor Maple Leaf said in October it would
look to sell its 90 percent stake in Toronto-based Canada Bread.
Royal Bank of Canada and Centerview Partners LLC are
working on the sale.
A maker of bread, rolls, bagels and sweet goods, Canada
Bread competes with another large food producer, George Weston
Ltd, in its home market.
Maple Leaf, one of Canada's top food processors, has been
selling parts of its businesses in an attempt to restructure
under a multi-year plan. The company's board came under fire a
few years ago from activist investor West Face Capital, which
criticized Maple Leaf's corporate governance.
In August 2013, Maple Leaf sold its rendering business,
Rothsay, to Darling International Inc for C$645 million.
Canada Bread also said late last year that it would sell its
fresh pasta business, Olivieri, to Spain's Ebro Foods SA for
C$120 million.