Feb 28 Canada Bread Co Ltd's quarterly earnings fell by 36 percent, hurt by changes in its manufacturing network and higher input costs in its frozen bakery products.

For the fourth-quarter, the company's net income was C$7.8 million, or 31 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$13.8 million, or 54 Canadian cents a share, in the year-ago period.

On an adjusted basis, it earned 67 Canadian cents a share.

Sales at Canada Bread, which is 90 percent owned by Maple Leaf Foods Inc, rose 2 percent to C$400.3 million.

Maple Leaf also reported lower earnings on Tuesday as high costs hurt the profitability of its prepared meats and baked goods business.

Shares of the company closed at C$44.01 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.