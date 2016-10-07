Oct 7 Canada Goose Inc, a maker of luxury winter
down jackets, is interviewing banks to help prepare for an
initial public offering (IPO) that could value the company at as
much as $2 billion, sources familiar with the matter said on
Friday.
An IPO of Toronto-based Canada Goose would demonstrate the
explosive growth the company has experienced, following its
transition from selling jackets primarily to adventurers on
expeditions to shoppers in more than 50 countries, eager to pay
$1,000 for warm, high-end coats.
Canada Goose could not be immediately be reached for
comment. Its majority owner, private equity firm Bain Capital
LLC, declined comment.
Canada Goose, which started in a small warehouse in 1957,
sold a majority stake in 2013 to Bain for an undisclosed amount,
to help meet its growth ambitions.
Under Bain's ownership, the company achieved double-digit
sales growth in 2014, partially driven by international demand,
Chief Executive Dani Reiss told Reuters at the time.
The down used in Canada Goose coats is a by-product of the
food industry, with most of it sourced from Hutterite farmers
who raise free-range flocks in the Canadian prairies. Many of
the other jacket components, such as the fabric, are globally
sourced.
The Wall Street Journal first reported news of the IPO plans
earlier on Friday.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Sandra
Maler)