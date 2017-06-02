UPDATE 4-As Modi prepares for Trump meeting, U.S. expected to OK India drone purchase
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds Israeli drones, CEOs meet, more sourcing)
June 2 Canadian apparel maker Canada Goose , which went public in March, reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss as expenses rose.
The company's net loss was C$23.4 million, or 23 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of C$9.2 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Selling, general and administrative costs doubled to C$54.7 million in the latest quarter.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds Israeli drones, CEOs meet, more sourcing)
June 23 Hangcha Group Co Ltd * Says it plans to set up unit in the U.S. Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2tAADsH Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)