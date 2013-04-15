April 15 Winter clothing maker Canada Goose Inc
has appointed investment bank Canaccord Genuity to explore
options and perhaps tempt new investors as demand soars for its
fashionable cold-weather gear, sources familiar with the
situation said.
Industry sources said the fast-growing Toronto-based company
might consider an outright sale. But Canada Goose said it is, at
most, seeking to sell a minority.
"We're certainly exploring options to introduce additional
equity into the company," Canada Goose Chief Executive Dani
Reiss told Reuters on Monday.
He insisted that the family-owned company is not for sale,
but said it would consider bringing on a "value-added minority
partner".
Canada Goose has turned its pricey fur-lined parkas and
other accessories into must-have cold-weather items.
The company was founded in 1957 in a small warehouse in
Toronto by Sam Tick, Reiss's grandfather, and it bucks the
global manufacturing trend by making its puffy winter gear in
Toronto and in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and not in locations with
lower labor costs.
"We stay in Canada because that's who we are," the company
says on its website, which profiles such customers as an
Iditarod dogsledder and a record-setting mountain climber.
The industry sources said the search for new investors is
set to begin next month, when information packages will be sent
to such potential bidders as Nike, Adidas,
Helly Hansen, The North Face, and Percival.
They said Canaccord will also target private equity
investors such as Blackstone, Permira, Quadriga
Capital, and Equistone that have a penchant for fashion lines.
Canada Goose has annual sales of roughly C$200 million ($196
million) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of roughly C$25 million, an industry
source familiar with the situation said.
The market for specialized outdoor clothing is expanding
rapidly, with both sportswear companies and financial investors
keen to gain a share in this profitable business.
Last year, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan bought a majority
stake in Norwegian outdoor clothing brand Helly Hansen for about
2 billion Norwegian crowns ($350 million), well above the
initial investment of former private equity owner Altor.
A number of major retailers had also expressed interest in
Helly Hansen, including apparel giant VF Corp, European
outdoor apparel maker Jack Wolfskin, South Korean conglomerate
E.Land, French luxury and retail group PPR - owner of
both Gucci and Puma - and Columbia Sportswear.
Separately, in 2011, Blackstone bought German outdoor
clothing brand Jack Wolfskin for roughly 700 million euros ($916
million) from Quadriga Capital and Barclays Capital (now
Equistone), which had paid 93 million for the business it 2005.
Canaccord Genuity declined to comment.