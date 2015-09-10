BRIEF-Invesco Mortgage Capital reports Q1 basic earnings $0.78 per common share
* Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Sept 10 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said its credit unit would provide a $526 million construction loan to real estate company Kemper Development Co.
The loan, which can be converted into a mortgage later, is for the expansion of a shopping and recreational center in Bellevue in Washington, CPPIB said on Thursday. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S