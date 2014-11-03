TORONTO Nov 3 The union that represents workers
along the St. Lawrence Seaway has agreed to take a contract
dispute to arbitration, avoiding a strike that would have shut
the waterway linking the Great Lakes and the Atlantic Ocean.
The union, Unifor, announced the news in a statement on
Sunday evening. It had previously set a strike deadline for
Monday.
"We have been meeting night and day the past week to reach a
deal, and came to the conclusion that arbitration was the best
way to resolve remaining issues," Unifor National Representative
Joel Fournier said in the statement.
Some 460 Unifor members work for the not-for-profit St.
Lawrence Seaway Management Corp.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)