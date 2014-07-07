UPDATE 1-SAP nudges up multi-year outlook after posting in-line 2016 results
* Shares indicated at top of DAX index pre-market (Adds details on results, background)
(Corrects paragraph 1 to say govt will announce spectrum auction, not auction the spectrum, on Monday)
July 7 The Canadian government is expected to announce an auction of prime spectrum on Monday, a move that will eventually force smaller carriers to better compete with larger companies such as Bell Canada, Rogers Communications Inc and Telus Corp, the Globe and Mail reported.
The auction of "AWS-3 spectrum" is planned to take place ahead of an offering of 2,500 MHz frequencies scheduled for April 2015, the Globe and Mail said.
The AWS-3 spectrum is more valuable than the 2,500 MHz variety because it functions well in both urban and rural areas and signals penetrate buildings better.
In AWS-3 auction, the set-aside spectrum will be restricted for purchase by small players that are already operating in the region where they seek to buy more frequencies, the newspaper reported. (bit.ly/1m8fuOR) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore)
* Shares indicated at top of DAX index pre-market (Adds details on results, background)
AMSTERDAM, Jan 24 Medical equipment maker Philips on Tuesday disclosed a conflict with the U.S. government over defibrillators it sold in 2015 and before, along with fourth-quarter earnings in which it missed analysts' estimates.
Jan 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.