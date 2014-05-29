May 29 Canadian National Railway Chief
Executive Claude Mongeau said on Thursday he expects U.S.
regulators to phase out use of DOT-111 rail cars for
transporting crude oil in three to five years, following a
deadly explosion in Quebec last year.
"Canada has already spoken; all these older legacy DOT-111
cars have to be phased out of flammable service (there) in the
next three years," Mongeau said, speaking at a Sanford Bernstein
conference in New York. "I think the U.S. will follow suit,
three years, five years who knows? That's the range I think."
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Editing by
Franklin Paul)