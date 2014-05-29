(Adds comments about safer railcar design)
By Rod Nickel
May 29 Canadian National Railway Chief
Executive Claude Mongeau said on Thursday he expects U.S.
regulators to phase out use of DOT-111 tank cars in three to
five years, following a deadly explosion in Quebec last year.
Mongeau also expects U.S. authorities to decide no later
than early 2015 on a new, safer design for cars to transport
crude oil, he said in an interview.
"Canada has already spoken; all these older legacy DOT-111
cars have to be phased out of flammable service (there) in the
next three years," Mongeau said, speaking at a Sanford Bernstein
conference in New York. "I think the U.S. will follow suit,
three years, five years who knows? That's the range I think."
Canada will require that older rail cars used for carrying
crude oil be phased out by May 2017, the government said in
April, moving ahead of the United States to ban the
controversial cars in light of burgeoning oil-by-rail traffic
The transport of oil by rail is rising due to fracking in
North Dakota and drilling in Alberta's oil sands. Oil train
cargoes have been under scrutiny since a shipment derailed in
Lac Megantic, Quebec, last July, killing 47 people in an
explosion.
The type of cars that derailed there are known as DOT-111
cars, and are seen as being vulnerable to puncturing and
leakage.
The Association of American Railroads has made several
recommendations for the new cars, including thicker, stronger
steel, but shippers, leasing companies and manufacturers have
their own views too, Mongeau said.
"There's broad agreement that we need a new tank car design
for the future," he said. "There's not agreement on every detail
and that's what the rule-making (process) needs to review and
make a decision on from a government standpoint."
CN transported approximately 73,000 carloads of crude oil in
2013 across its North American network, more than double the
previous year's carloads, but still only 1.4 percent of its
total freight carloadings. It expects to double its crude oil
carload volumes again by 2015.
Since October 2011, new oil tank cars have been built to a
higher standard, known as CPC 1232. The CPC 1232 standard will
be the minimum requirement in Canada three years from now.
In the U.S., that standard is not yet regulation, but new
cars are already being built to that design, Mongeau said. The
Association of American Railroads has said it would like to see
a new standard of railcar for oil service with safety features
exceeding the 1232.
BNSF Railway Co said in March that production
could start in January on the first batch of 5,000
next-generation tank cars designed to carry crude oil more
safely.
Even so, the older DOT-111 cars have several years of
service remaining, despite their perceived flaws.
"It's a risk management process," Mongeau said. "We have
used these cars for many, many years in flammable service."
