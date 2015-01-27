TORONTO Jan 27 Canadian National Railway Co reported a rise in fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday and boosted its quarterly dividend.

Net income rose to C$844 million ($681 million), or C$1.03 a share, from C$635 million, or 76 Canadian cents, a year earlier. Revenue rose to C$3.21 billion from C$2.75 billion.

The railway boosted its quarterly dividend by 25 percent, to 31.25 Canadian cents per common share.

($1 = $1.24 Canadian) (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)