TORONTO, April 22 Canadian National Railway Co , the country's biggest railroad, reported a 12 percent increase in first-quarter earnings on Tuesday and reaffirmed its 2014 financial outlook, even as an extremely cold winter hampered operations.

Net earning rose to C$623 million, or 75 Canadian cents per share, from C$555 million, or 65 Canadian cents per share, in the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)