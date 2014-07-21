(Adds comments from CEO, details on outlook for carload growth,
TORONTO, July 21 Canadian National Railway Co
, the country's largest rail operator, reported a big
spike in profit on Monday as it moved record volumes of goods
and made a swift recovery from last quarter's brutal winter
weather.
The Montreal-based railway also bolstered its 2014 financial
outlook, saying it sees ongoing volume growth in such key
markets as energy, grain and intermodal shipping containers.
"We are seeing a robust pipeline of growth, for the most
part, across our lines of business," Chief Executive Claude
Mongeau said on a conference call with analysts after markets
closed. "It's tough to lap strong growth, year over year, but
that's our agenda."
Shaking off the fall-out from a harsh winter that disrupted
service and clogged North American rail corridors, CN said
second-quarter revenue climbed 17 percent as carload volumes
grew 11 percent.
The increase in revenue was mainly due to bigger volumes
from Canada's record grain crop, robust energy markets, and
market share gains in such sectors as intermodal traffic, CN
said. Shipment backlogs also lifted volumes.
CN said it now expects to deliver "solid double-digit EPS
growth" in 2014 over 2013 earnings per share of C$3.06, versus
an earlier forecast of "aiming for double-digit" growth.
It also lifted its 2014 free cash flow forecast to a range
of C$1.8 billion to C$2 billion, from a previous view of C$1.6
billion to C$1.7 billion.
CN has earmarked C$2.25 billion in capital spending this
year on growth, efficiency and safety.
The results follow a better-than-expected performance from
smaller rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd last week.
CP said rising freight volumes and prices should
push already record results to new highs later this year.
Net earnings for the quarter ended June 30 rose to C$847
million ($789.6 million), or C$1.03 per share, CN said, from
C$717 million, or 84 Canadian cents per share, in the same
period a year ago.
Excluding one-time gains, adjusted earnings per share were
C$1.03, compared with 83 Canadian cents in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue grew 17 percent to C$3.11 billion, as carload
volumes grew 11 percent.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of C$1.00 a
share and revenue of C$3.10 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
"It's solid financial results: in terms of revenue, expenses
and free cash flow," Mongeau said. Free cash flow for the first
half of 2014 rose to C$1.27 billion from C$788 million in the
same period last year.
The railway's closely watched operating ratio improved by
1.3 points in the quarter, to a second-quarter record of 59.6
percent, from 60.9 percent a year ago.
A key measure of railroad efficiency, operating ratio is the
percentage of revenue needed to maintain operations. The lower
the number, the greater the efficiency.
($1 = 1.0727 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Susan Taylor; editing by Matthew Lewis and
Cynthia Osterman)