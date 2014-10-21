PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO Oct 21 Canadian National Railway Co reported higher third quarter earnings on Tuesday as revenue jumped on higher freight volumes.
Net income rose to C$853 million ($760 million), or C$1.04 a share, from C$705 million, or C$0.84 a share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 16 percent to C$3.12 billion.
($1 = $1.12 Canadian) (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chris Reese)
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.