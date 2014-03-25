TORONTO, March 25 Canadian National Railway Co
said on Tuesday that it will phase out its fleet of 183
older tank rail cars used to transport diesel fuel over the next
four years, part of a plan to strengthen its safety management
system.
Canada's largest rail operator said that it will spend C$7
million ($6.26 million) to replace the 40 DOT-111 tank cars that
it owns with new cars that meet the latest regulatory standards,
by the end of this year. Its remaining 143 leased DOT-111 cars
will be replaced gradually as leases mature over the next four
years, the Montreal-based company said.
DOT-111 tank cars have a long history of puncturing in
accidents, an issue which came into public focus after the crash
of a runaway crude train in Lac Megantic, Quebec, last summer,
which killed 47 people.
($1 = 1.1176 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Stephen Powell)