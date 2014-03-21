BRIEF-Arconic announces willingness to nominate two of Elliott's director nominees to join board
* Postponing its 2017 annual meeting of shareholders from May 16, 2017 to a date toward end of May 2017
TORONTO, March 20 A tentative labor agreement between the Canadian National Railway and the train conductors union narrowly failed ratification, the two parties said late on Thursday.
The agreement failed to ratify by a vote of 891 to 852, with 64.2 percent of members returning ballots, according to a letter sent by the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference - Conductors, Trainpersons and Yardpersons that was seen by Reuters.
CN Rail said it was proposing binding arbitration to reach a settlement and requested a response from the union by the end of Friday, March 21. (Reporting by Solarina Ho and Susan Taylor; Editing by Paul Tait)
CALGARY, Alberta, April 24 A crude oil leak in central Alberta's Strathcona County on Friday afternoon came from Inter Pipeline Ltd's Cold Lake regional pipeline system, the company said in a statement on Monday.