UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate confirms Acosta to head Labor Dept
WASHINGTON, April 27 R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department, making him the first Hispanic member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.
Aug 7 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, the country's No.2 oil and gas company, said on Thursday its second-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by higher production and increased prices in North America.
The company said net income rose to C$1.07 billion ($979.1 million) , or 98 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from C$476 million, or 44 Canadian cents, in the quarter a year earlier.
Canadian Natural Resources, which operates in Canada, the North Sea and offshore West Africa, said it earned C$1.04 per share on an adjusted basis. (1 US dollar = 1.0928 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Nia Williams and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
WASHINGTON, April 27 R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department, making him the first Hispanic member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.
MEXICO CITY, April 27 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, posted a 6.1 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, while warning it was unclear how recent factors threatening to dampen consumer confidence would play out.