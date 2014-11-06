Virtu Financial to buy KCG Holdings for about $1.4 bln
April 20 Virtu Financial Inc said it would buy rival trading firm KCG Holdings Inc for about $1.4 billion in cash.
Nov 6 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said its third-quarter profit fell 11 percent, hurt by lower crude oil and natural gas liquids netbacks in North America.
Net income fell to C$1.04 billion ($912.3 million), or 94 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$1.17 billion, or C$1.07 per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted profit from operations, which excludes most one-time items, fell 2.5 percent to C$984 million, or 89 Canadian cents per share.
(1 US dollar = 1.1400 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore and Scott Haggett in Calgary; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Nautilus Minerals Inc - Private placement of an aggregate of 11.2 million common shares of company at an issue price of c$0.239 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: