CALGARY, Alberta, June 17 The risk of getting
adjustments to Alberta's oil and gas royalty regime wrong is
high, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd President Steve
Laut said on Wednesday, adding that Alberta needs to remain
competitive with other Canadian provinces.
Alberta's new left-leaning NDP government has pledged to
review how much producers pay in royalties to the province.
Speaking on a CNRL conference call, Laut also said he
expected the royalty, regulatory and environmental burdens will
be reasonable.
