CALGARY, Alberta, June 17 The risk of getting adjustments to Alberta's oil and gas royalty regime wrong is high, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd President Steve Laut said on Wednesday, adding that Alberta needs to remain competitive with other Canadian provinces.

Alberta's new left-leaning NDP government has pledged to review how much producers pay in royalties to the province.

Speaking on a CNRL conference call, Laut also said he expected the royalty, regulatory and environmental burdens will be reasonable. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)