(Adds quotes, details on government royalty review)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, June 17 Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd, the country's No. 1 independent oil
producer, warned on Wednesday about the risks of adjusting
Alberta's oil and gas royalties regime and said the province
needed to remain competitive.
Alberta, home to Canada's vast oil sands and the largest
source of U.S. crude imports, elected a left-leaning NDP
government in May that pledged to raise corporate taxes and
review how much producers pay in royalties to the province.
The prospect of a royalty review has unsettled many
producers amid concerns uncertainty about extra costs may prompt
a capital flight from Alberta's oil industry, which is already
reeling from low global crude prices.
Last month Canadian Natural delayed an institutional
investor open house, citing lack of clarity about government
policies.
Speaking on a conference call outlining Canadian Natural's
strategy, company President Steve Laut said the industry was
worried about the prospect of increased taxation and uncertainty
about royalty and regulatory burdens going forward.
He cited an Alberta royalty review in 2007 and a tax hike in
the United Kingdom in 2011 as examples of regulatory change that
have had a negative effect on the industry.
Laut said increased taxation in the UK North Sea led to
stifled capital investment, declining production, less revenue
for government and job losses.
"The industry, as you would expect, is concerned as we see
these changes in the past ... ended up being lose-lose
situations for both the industry and the governments," Laut
said. "Adjusting the royalty, taxation and regulatory burdens is
complex, and the risk of getting it wrong is high."
However, Laut also said he assumed the royalty, regulatory
and environmental burdens imposed by the new government would be
reasonable.
"We believe the Alberta government understands this
complexity and wants a strong and healthy oil and gas industry.
We look forward to working together with the government during
this period of review," he added.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Alan Crosby)