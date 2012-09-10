Sept 10 Canadian Western Bank on Monday sold C$300 million ($306 million) of three-year notes due Sept. 14, 2015, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.378 percent notes were priced at par to yield 110.8 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The joint book-running managers on the sale were the investment dealer arms of Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Montreal.