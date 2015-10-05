CALGARY, Alberta Oct 5 Suncor Energy chief executive Steve Williams said on Monday he expected Imperial Oil would continue to run the Syncrude joint venture oil sands project even if Suncor's hostile bid for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd is successful.

Imperial Oil is another partner among seven in the joint venture, and Williams said it was the only other natural bidder for Canadian Oil Sands. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Nick Zieminski)