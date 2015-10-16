BRIEF-TMX Group announces equity financing statistics for April 2017
* Says Toronto Stock Exchange welcomed 18 new issuers in April 2017, compared with five in previous month and 15 in April 2016
TORONTO Oct 16 Canadian Oil Sands Ltd's board has evaluated the hostile takeover bid from rival Suncor Energy and is poised to reject the offer as too low on Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Earlier this month, Suncor offered to buy Canadian Oil Sands for $4.3 billion. Canadian Oil Sands owns a large stake in Canada's largest synthetic crude project, Syncrude, in northern Alberta. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by David Gregorio)
