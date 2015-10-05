Oct 5 Suncor Energy Inc launched an unsolicited tender offer to buy Canadian Oil Sands Ltd in an all-stock deal valued at about C$4.3 billion ($3.29 billion).

Each Canadian Oil Sands shareholder will receive 0.25 of a Suncor share for each share held. Including Canadian Oil Sands' debt of C$2.3 billion as of June 30, the deal is valued at about C$6.6 billion. ($1 = 1.3076 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)