Dec 15 Canada's largest oil and gas company Suncor Energy Inc urged shareholders of Canadian Oil Sands Ltd to tender their shares to its offer for the company.

Canadian Oil Sands adopted a poison pill two days after Suncor made its unsolicited all-stock offer in early October, which valued the company at C$4.3 billion.

"Hope is still not a strategy," Suncor wrote in a letter to Canadian Oil Sands' shareholders, stressing there was "little time remaining" before its tender offer expires on Jan. 8. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)