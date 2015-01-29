TORONTO Jan 29 Shares in Canadian Oil Sands were halted on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday, pending a news announcement.

Analysts expected the energy company, which is set to report quarterly results after market close on Thursday, to announce a sizable dividend cut in the face of the slump in oil prices.

The company could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)