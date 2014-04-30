CALGARY, Alberta, April 30 An unplanned coker
outage at the Syncrude oil sands project will last about 30
days, the chief executive of Canadian Oil Sands Ltd
said on Wednesday, adding that there was potential for it to be
extended.
Ryan Kubik, CEO of Canadian Oil Sands, which owns the
largest stake in the Syncrude project in northern Alberta, said
coker 8-1 could be shut down for more than 30 days because it
will overlap with planned maintenance work on the site's other
coker, increasing the complexity of the operation.
Canadian Oil Sands said it was shutting coker 8-1 for valve
leak repairs on April 24.
