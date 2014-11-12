(Corrects headline to remove incorrect reference to profit
doubling. Corrects paragraph 1 to say profit rose nearly
four-fold, not nearly doubled. Corrects paragraph 2 to say
year-earlier profit was $27.7 million, or 56 cents per share,
not $55.8 million, or 95 cents per share. Corrects paragraph 3
to say revenue rose 86 percent, not 47 percent)
Nov 12 Canadian Solar Inc's
third-quarter profit rose nearly four-fold, helped by the sale
of five utility-scale solar power plants in Canada.
Net profit attributable to the company rose to $104.2
million, or $1.75 per share, from $27.7 million, or 56 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Revenue shot up 86 percent to $914.4 million.
