TORONTO, June 1 Canadian Western Bank on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings which were ahead of market expectations and up 44 percent on the previous year, during which it had been impacted by the weak oil price.

The bank reported earnings per share, excluding one-off items, of C$0.59 compared with C$0.41 a year ago. Analysts had on average expected earnings of C$0.57, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)