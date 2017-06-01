BRIEF-Axis Bank proposes to raise funds by issuing NCDs worth 35 bln rupees
* Says proposes to raise funds by issuing NCDs worth 35 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 1 Canadian Western Bank on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings which were ahead of market expectations and up 44 percent on the previous year, during which it had been impacted by the weak oil price.
The bank reported earnings per share, excluding one-off items, of C$0.59 compared with C$0.41 a year ago. Analysts had on average expected earnings of C$0.57, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Says unit wins bid for land site for 3.3 billion yuan ($482.34 million)