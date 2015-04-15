Nikkei climbs to 6-week high on earnings optimism
TOKYO, May 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to six-week highs on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened week, getting a lift from robust earnings and gains on Wall Street.
TORONTO, April 15 G3 Global Grain Group, a new joint venture between U.S. grain trader Bunge Ltd and the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co, said Wednesday it is buying a majority stake in the Canadian Wheat Board (CWB) for C$250 million ($200 million).
Winnipeg, Manitoba-based G3 is acquiring a 50.1 percent stake in the CWB with the minority ownership interest being held in trust for the benefit of farmers. The transaction is expected to close in July 2015.
($1 = 1.2518 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TOKYO, May 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to six-week highs on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened week, getting a lift from robust earnings and gains on Wall Street.
May 1 Hollywood writers and representatives of movie and television conglomerates on Monday resumed contract talks aimed at staving off a strike as early as Tuesday that could black out TV talk shows and soap operas.