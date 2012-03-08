(Adds bullets, outlook)
* Q4 rev up 47 pct at C$138.8 mln
* To pay cash dividend of C$0.05/common share
* Drilling fluids segment experienced the most material
gains
March 8 Canadian Energy Services &
Technology Corp's quarterly profit rose more than 50
percent as the company benefited from its customers drilling
more complex, deeper and longer horizontal wells in
unconventional fields.
The company, which designs drilling fluid systems used by
the oil and gas industry, will also pay a cash dividend of 5
Canadian cents a common share on April 13.
Canadian Energy Services however warned that weak natural
gas prices may dampen the overall growth in the drilling
market.
"Natural gas prices continue to remain weak, making the
economics of drilling for dry natural gas very challenging," the
company said in a statement.
Canadian Energy Services' main business comes from the
drilling fluids segment which experienced the most material
gains due to increased industry activity.
For the fourth quarter, the Calgary, Alberta-based company
earned C$14.9 million, or 26 Canadian cents a share, up from
C$9.4 million, or 17 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose about 47 percent to C$138.8 million.
Shares of the company closed at C$12.76 on Thursday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)