Taiwan's cbank says it sees economic growth strong, inflation stable
TAIPEI, May 31 Taiwan's central bank said on Wednesday it sees domestic economic growth as strong and inflation as stable.
May 1 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on Wednesday sold C$1.25 billion ($1.24 billion) of three-year deposit notes due June 1, 2016, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 1.75 percent notes were priced at 99.9230 to yield 1.776 percent or 72 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.
The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.
DUBAI, May 31 Saudi British Bank (SABB), which is 40 percent owned by HSBC Holdings, has appointed Goldman Sachs to advise it on a proposed merger with fellow Saudi Arabian lender Alawwal Bank, sources familiar with the matter said.