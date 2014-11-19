Nov 18 Canadian regulators are investigating
traders' practice of circumventing domestic markets by sending
stock orders to venues in United States in exchange for rebates,
the Wall Street Journal reported.
The payments are legal in U.S and add up to hundreds of
millions of dollars a year, the report said. (on.wsj.com/1usUDIw)
"But, in Canada, brokers are prohibited from paying them,
and regulators there, including the Ontario Securities
Commission, are exploring whether rule changes are needed to
keep more trading within the country," the Journal reported
quoting Susan Greenglass, the commission's director for market
regulation.
The report further quoted Greenglass saying that The Ontario
commission's concern is about the longer-term impact on the
Canadian market if order flow is sent to U.S. on a broad basis.
Moves by the brokerage arms of Bank of Nova Scotia,
Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank
and others to route retail orders to the U.S. could
threaten the effectiveness of Canada's stock markets, the report
said.
The banks were not immediately available for comment outside
Canadian working hours.
TMX Group Ltd, the operator of Canada's biggest stock
exchange, said last month that it plans a "speed bump," minimum
order sizes and rebates for active flow on its smaller Alpha
exchange.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee, Narottam Medhora and Sai Sachin R
in Bangalore)