* Last year's first-quarter results hit by severe weather
* This year's "numbers should be good," CFO says
TORONTO, March 15 First-quarter financial
results at Canadian National Railway will be better
than those of the year-before quarter, when operations were hit
by severe winter conditions, the chief financial officer of the
country's biggest railroad said on Thursday.
"This year, winter did show up, but it was a lot less brutal
than last year," CFO Luc Jobin said via webcast from a JP Morgan
aviation, transportation and defense conference in New York.
"We're going to be (comparing) against a very tough first
quarter last year, so the numbers should be good."
The railroad, which has tracks across Canada and the United
States, also continues to be buoyed by a recovering economy, he
said.
"We'll be showing some great productivity numbers and the
business has been fairly good overall. So I think we're looking
at a solid quarter, there's no question about it," Jobin said.
For 2012, CN expects up to 10 percent growth in adjusted
earnings per share and free cash flow of approximately C$875
million ($884 million), Jobin said, repeating previous
forecasts. Offsetting those gains will be a pension benefit
expense of about C$120 million.