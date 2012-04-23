* CN now expects 2012 diluted EPS to rise 10 pct this year
April 23 Canadian National Railway said
on Monday its full-year earnings would come in at the top end of
an earlier forecast after a mild winter and improving economy
helped it lift first-quarter earnings by 16 percent, beating
market expectations.
After adjustments, CN, Canada's biggest railroad, now
expects diluted earnings per share to rise by 10 percent for all
of 2012, up from diluted EPS of C$4.84 for 2011.
Previously CN forecast an increase in earnings of up to 10
percent this year. The railroad, which competes with Canadian
Pacific Railway, also raised its full-year cash flow
forecast to C$950 million ($954.82 million) from previous
guidance of C$875 million.
"The first quarter was solid. The second quarter is starting
out on a very solid footing. Our results are lining up to help
us deliver a very strong year. If the economy stays with us,
2012 should be a banner year," said CN President and Chief
Executive Claude Mongeau on a conference call.
CN's net income for the first three months of 2012 rose to
C$775 million ($778.93 million), or C$1.75 a share, from C$668
million, or C$1.45, in the same period of 2011, CN reported.
Excluding certain items, EPS came in at C$1.18 a share, well
ahead of analysts average expectations of C$1.03 a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The results "were very, very good," said BMO Capital Markets
analyst Fadi Chamoun.
"It is the combination of very strong operations, helped by
a mild winter. They had very strong revenue growth," Chamoun
said, highlighting an 18 percent increase in revenues from coal
shipments.
CN's group revenues increased 13 percent to C$2.3 billion,
in line with market expectations. Revenues across the products
that it transports, bar grains and fertilizers, rose.
CN's operating ratio, an important barometer of efficiency
in the railroad industry, improved to 66.2 percent from 69
percent in the year-earlier period.
The lower the number, which measures operating costs as a
percentage of revenue, the more efficient the operation.
The efficiency of Canada's two top railroads is at the
center of a proxy battle being fought at CN rival CP by activist
investor William Ackman and his hedge fund Pershing Square
Capital Management. CP's operating ratio is 80.1 percent, the
weakest of North America's big railroads. CN's is the strongest.
Ackman wants to replace CP's chief executive with former CN
CEO Hunter Harrison, arguing that Harrison can drive the same
productivity improvements at CP as he did at CN. Shareholders
will vote on Ackman's proposed slate of directors May 17.
CN's results come three days after CP reported quarterly
profit quadrupling to C$142 million, helped by the mild winter
and after its operations were hard hit by avalanches and heavy
snow a year ago.
CN's shares ended 0.92 percent weaker at C$79.39 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange. The results were released after the
market close.