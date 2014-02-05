UPDATE 1-Alaska Air profit falls 46.2 pct
April 24 U.S. carrier Alaska Air Group Inc on Wednesday reported a 46.2 percent fall in quarterly profit as its operating expenses swelled and average fares declined.
Feb 5 Canadian National Railway Co : * Union head says has reached agreement with Canadian National Railway Co
strike averted * Union head says no details are going to be provided on tentative labor deal
with CN rail, until it has been ratified
April 24 U.S. carrier Alaska Air Group Inc on Wednesday reported a 46.2 percent fall in quarterly profit as its operating expenses swelled and average fares declined.
April 26 Twitter Inc reported its strongest growth in monthly active users in more than a year and a much better-than-expected quarterly profit, despite stiff competition from Facebook and Snapchat, sending its shares up 11 percent.